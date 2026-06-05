Azerbaijani rower to compete at 2026 Paddle Europe Sprint Championships

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani rower Tatyana Smilovenko will compete at the 2026 Paddle Europe Canoe Sprint, Paracanoe and Masters Championships to be held in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal, on June 11-14.

Tatyana Smilovenko will represent Azerbaijan in canoeing event.

Earlier, Smilovenko grabbed a bronze medal at the 2025 ECA Junior & U23 Canoe Sprint European Championships in Pitești, Romania.