Expert: Renewable energy is becoming a key area of cooperation between UAE and Azerbaijan

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Azerbaijan have significant potential for expanding cooperation in clean energy and sustainable development, UAE political scientist Salem Alketbi said in the latest episode of the "Azerbaijan and the World" program broadcast on the AZERTAC website.

According to him, both countries strive to maintain their leading positions in the global energy market while actively investing in the development of renewable energy sources and the implementation of the climate agenda. Therefore, energy transition issues occupy an important place in the bilateral dialogue, the expert noted.

He emphasized that cooperation in this area is already yielding tangible results. In particular, the Masdar company, together with SOCAR Green, is implementing major solar energy projects in Azerbaijan, including the Garadagh solar power plant and new facilities with a total capacity of approximately 760 MW. According to the political scientist, these projects form a solid foundation for the further development of energy partnerships.