PIA to resume Islamabad-Beijing flights from July 3

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the resumption of its direct flight service between Islamabad and Beijing, effective July 3, 2026, restoring a key air link between Pakistan and China and further reinforcing the longstanding ties between the two countries, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The revival of the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route comes amid growing demand from students, business professionals, tourists, and families seeking efficient and convenient travel options between the two nations.

The direct service is expected to significantly enhance connectivity while offering passengers competitive fares, generous baggage allowances, and a more comfortable travel experience.

The restored route is particularly welcomed by the large number of Pakistani and Chinese students pursuing higher education in each other’s countries.

Educational institutions, student groups, and travel industry stakeholders have described the development as timely, especially with the upcoming academic sessions and peak travel season approaching.

Industry observers believe the direct flights will facilitate smoother mobility for students, academics, and researchers, while also promoting stronger educational exchanges between Pakistan and China.

The service is also expected to benefit tourists and families planning summer travel, providing greater flexibility and reducing journey times compared to indirect routes.

Travel agencies and tourism operators have reported strong interest from passengers since the announcement, reflecting the importance of direct air connectivity between the capitals of the two friendly nations. Many prospective travelers have welcomed the move, noting that the restored service will make travel more convenient and cost-effective.

In a statement, PIA management reaffirmed the national carrier’s commitment to strengthening bilateral connectivity and supporting cooperation in tourism, trade, education, and cultural exchanges.

The airline emphasized that the resumption of direct flights aligns with efforts to further deepen people-to-people contacts and foster closer relations between Pakistan and China.

The restoration of the Islamabad-Beijing route marks another positive step in enhancing transportation links between the two countries, underscoring PIA’s role in facilitating travel and contributing to the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.