Ashgabat welcomes Days of Azerbaijani Culture

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

A large delegation of Azerbaijan led by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli arrived in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

The prominent cultural and artistic figures, creative collectives, and artisans participating in the Days of Azerbaijani Culture were welcomed at the Ashgabat International Airport.

Currently, final preparations are underway for the scheduled concert programs, exhibitions, and related cultural events. In the coming days, a rich showcase of Azerbaijani music, traditional national dances, carpet weaving, the art of Kelaghayi making, and various other fine art disciplines will be presented to the public of Turkmenistan.