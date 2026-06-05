Azerbaijani artist’s works on display at Edirne Biennial

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

The inaugural Edirne Biennial, launched on May 21, is showcasing artworks by Azerbaijani artist Aida Mahmudova.

The biennial, held in the historic Turkish city of Edirne, features artists from several countries, including Kazakhstan, the United Kingdom, and Norway, highlighting diverse approaches to contemporary art. Curated by Fırat Arapoğlu, it is built around the theme “Bridges.”

At the 1st Edirne Biennial, Aida Mahmudova is showcasing three new AI-assisted works created specifically for the event: The Collapse of the Horizon, Where the Light Breaks, and Unerased from the Memory of the Landscape. Inspired by her earlier paintings, the project transforms painting into an immersive digital experience while exploring the interplay of memory, technology, and perception.

Artificial intelligence serves not only as a technological resource in the project but also as a poetic continuation of the artist’s visual language. By combining animated imagery, shifting perspectives, and smooth transitions, the works transcend the traditional boundaries of painting. The paintings are transformed into immersive digital landscapes and paired with AI-generated music, creating an integrated visual and auditory journey for viewers.

Renowned for her multidisciplinary work in painting, installation, and sculpture, Aida Mahmudova further develops her artistic practice through this project, integrating motion, sound, and AI into her visual expression.

The 1st Edirne Biennial will run until June 28.