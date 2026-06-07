Azerbaijan expands economic ties at St. Petersburg Forum

Baku, June 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, held a series of meetings at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - 2026 to boost trade, logistics, and investment partnerships.

Discussions with Dagestan’s leadership, including Acting Head Fyodor Shchukin and Government Chairman Magomed Ramazanov, focused on maximizing regional logistics and revitalizing their joint Intergovernmental Commission. At the federal level, Aliyev met with Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Vladimir Ilichev, to discuss joint investment projects and present a targeted list of Azerbaijani products aimed at boosting export volumes.

Regional transport and commerce were also central to talks with Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Sezai Uçarmak, where the two sides focused on expanding e-commerce and advancing strategic transit initiatives. Similarly, talks with Astrakhan Governor Igor Babushkin centered on strengthening transport-logistics corridors and driving economic cooperation across the Caspian region.

Finally, meetings with Karelia’s Head, Artur Parfenchikov, and Krasnoyarsk’s First Deputy Governor, Sergey Ponomarenko, focused on uncovering new industrial opportunities and deploying fresh tools to connect regional business circles.