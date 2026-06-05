Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:
Baku, June 5, AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijan national team on European minifootball title
President Ilham Aliyev addressed participants of World Environment Day
Azerbaijan hosts World Environment Day
Azeri Light sells for $100
Azerbaijan's national minifootball team crowned European champion
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Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azeri Light sells for $100
- [10:29]
National Cybersecurity Forum held in Baku
- 04.06.2026 [20:46]
Azerbaijan notifies ILO of its accession to another convention
- 04.06.2026 [20:36]
Rising fuel costs strain Pentagon budget: Report
- 04.06.2026 [20:23]
Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran hold telephone conversation
- 04.06.2026 [20:22]
Azerbaijan and World Bank highlight importance of joint projects
- 04.06.2026 [20:12]
Top stories update
- 04.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan’s FM meets with incoming Brazilian ambassador
- 04.06.2026 [19:35]
Exports from Azerbaijan to EU countries exceed $5.4 bln
- 04.06.2026 [19:27]
Brussels hosts inaugural session of Belgium–Azerbaijan Forum
- 04.06.2026 [19:13]
MEAPEN 2026 opens in Dubai bringing together regional, international experts
- 04.06.2026 [19:03]
® Faster access to the ABB Home platform with Mygov ID!
- 04.06.2026 [18:37]
Diesel fuel sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia
- 04.06.2026 [18:27]
Azerbaijani National Flag raised in Niagara Falls
- 04.06.2026 [17:55]
From Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar
- 04.06.2026 [17:26]
From Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar
- 04.06.2026 [17:25]
Russia reports fall in domestic oil production so far this year
- 04.06.2026 [17:15]
Beijing enlists 10,000 delivery riders as public safety volunteers
- 04.06.2026 [17:14]
Azerbaijan, Germany discuss cooperation in standardization
- 04.06.2026 [17:00]
® Azerconnect Group joins the AI-RAN Alliance
- 04.06.2026 [16:55]
NASA says farewell to MAVEN Mars mission, hosts media call today
- 04.06.2026 [16:36]
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Integrated Boarding School No. 11
- 04.06.2026 [16:28]
New Zealand concerned over China's lawmaker ban after Taiwan trip
- 04.06.2026 [16:16]
Tbilisi hosts 16th Regional Forum on Sustainable Development
- 04.06.2026 [15:49]
Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through territory of Azerbaijan
- 04.06.2026 [15:35]
Azerbaijani Culture Days to open in Turkmenistan
- 04.06.2026 [14:08]
Ukrainian TV channel airs program on Baku's Flame Towers complex
- 04.06.2026 [13:23]
‘We are catching up’ – WHO chief on DR Congo’s Ebola fight
- 04.06.2026 [12:56]
Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities promoted in China
- 04.06.2026 [12:50]
Mongolia, Switzerland hold 7th Political Consultation in Ulaanbaatar
- 04.06.2026 [12:35]
Pakistan vaccinates over 18.6 mln children in anti-polio campaign
- 04.06.2026 [12:16]
Israeli breakthrough could make lab-grown meat more affordable
- 04.06.2026 [12:14]
Baku to host concert marking National Salvation Day
- 04.06.2026 [12:12]
"Azerbaijan Jewelry Show" exhibition opens in Baku
- 04.06.2026 [12:01]
Top stories update
- 04.06.2026 [12:00]
SAR updates its first homegrown AI model
- 04.06.2026 [11:55]
Indonesia, Turkiye seek stronger cooperation on Palestine peace
- 04.06.2026 [11:50]
AERA Board Chairman attends event organized by AHK Azerbaijan
- 04.06.2026 [11:48]
FIFA bans reusable bottles at World Cup venues citing safety concerns
- 04.06.2026 [11:42]
Japan researchers turn discarded udon noodles into biodegradable paper
- 04.06.2026 [11:32]
Sofia hosts its first climate festival - Heat Fest 2026
- 04.06.2026 [11:22]
Yemen: Hunger crisis deepens as funding cuts leave millions without support
- 04.06.2026 [11:18]
Gold prices rise by $33 on global market
- 04.06.2026 [11:15]
Unsafe food kills 1.5 million people each year; children most at risk: WHO
- 04.06.2026 [10:53]
Over 6,000 schools digitized in Kazakhstan
- 04.06.2026 [10:49]
Oil prices drop in global markets
- 04.06.2026 [10:43]
Knicks beat Spurs 105-95 to win Game 1 of NBA Finals
- 04.06.2026 [10:39]
Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz military security officials hold meeting
- 04.06.2026 [10:36]
Azeri Light sells for $104
- 04.06.2026 [10:35]
Magnitude 3.9 quake hits Caspian Sea
- 04.06.2026 [10:26]
Record heat-related deaths in Spain after an unusually warm May
- 03.06.2026 [20:30]
CIS State News Agencies Council holds 34th meeting in Saint Petersburg
- 03.06.2026 [20:04]
Top stories update
- 03.06.2026 [20:00]