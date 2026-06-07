Azerbaijani women judo fighters complete European open tournament with 3 Medals
Baku, June 7, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan national team won another medal on the final day of Tallinn European Open 2026 held in Tallinn.
Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kg) secured a bronze medal. In the match for third place, the judo fighter defeated British representative Caitlin Barber.
On the first day of the tournament, Fidan Alizada (63 kg) claimed a silver medal, while Madina Kaisinova (+78 kg) captured a bronze medal.
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