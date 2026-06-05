® AccessBank completes first independent energy audit of a client project

AccessBank has successfully completed its first independent energy audit of a project implemented by AZZA with the support of the Global Climate Partnership Fund (GCPF), managed by responsAbility Investments, marking an important milestone in strengthening the Bank’s approach to green finance and sustainable investment practices in Azerbaijan.

The audit was conducted by a third-party technical consultant, Energy Efficiency Centre Georgia, in 2025 and finalized in 2026. According to the energy audit report, the investment project combined the development of a new production facility and the deployment of a modern Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant.

The energy audit confirmed the project’s strong energy performance and energy savings of up to 30%. It also indicated alignment with the Green Taxonomy of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, supporting the project’s potential classification as a green asset.

This initiative represents the first instance of AccessBank commissioning an external energy audit for a client project, demonstrating the Bank’s commitment to enhancing the quality, credibility, and transparency of its sustainable finance practices. The exercise further contributes to the Bank’s capacity to identify, evaluate, and monitor green assets within its portfolio in line with international standards.

AccessBank actively uses sustainable finance verification tools developed for the Azerbaijani market by GCPF and works closely with international partners. In particular, through its cooperation with GCPF, AccessBank continues to strengthen its sustainable finance framework and support investments that promote resource efficiency, climate resilience, and environmentally responsible growth.