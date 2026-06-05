International Turkic Academy organizes scientific and cultural event in Istanbul

Istanbul, June 5, AZERTAC

On June 5, the International Turkic Academy organized a high-level scientific and cultural event at the Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Addressing the ceremony, President of the Turkic Academy, Shahin Mustafayev emphasized that the core activities of the International Turkic Academy are aimed at thoroughly studying the common history, language, literature, and culture of the Turkic peoples. He noted that the academy actively contributes to strengthening scientific cooperation across the Turkic world by implementing dozens of international projects in the fields of history, archaeology, ethnography, linguistics, international relations, and digital humanities.

Director General of IRCICA, Mahmud Erol Kılıç stressed the vital importance of academic research focused on protecting and studying a shared cultural heritage, expressing IRCICA's keen interest in further expanding its institutional cooperation with the International Turkic Academy in the future.

The program also featured a dedicated exhibition displaying the academic publications of the International Turkic Academy.

Gunel Karatepe