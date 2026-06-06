Ashgabat hosts event marking 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

An event marking the 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani was held at the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Construction as part of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Turkmenistan. The event was attended by university officials, faculty, students, and guests.

Moderator Professor Kerim Tahirov, Director of the National Library of Azerbaijan, described Ajami Nakhchivani as a leading figure in medieval Azerbaijani architecture, noting his 900th anniversary is marked at the state level and included in UNESCO’s 2024–2025 program. Later, a report titled “Ajami Nakhchivani and Classical Azerbaijani Architecture” by Professor Rahiba Aliyeva of the Institute of Architecture and Art of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences was presented. She highlighted his works, including the Momine Khatun and Yusif ibn Kuseyir mausoleums, as masterpieces of 12th-century Azerbaijani and Turkic-Islamic architecture.

Hikmat Mammadov, Azerbaijan`s MP and member of the Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan interparliamentary friendship group, delivered a speech on “Seljuk Architecture and Ajami Nakhchivani.”He noted that while Seljuk architecture is considered one of the peaks of Turkic-Islamic architecture, its Azerbaijani branch is best represented by Ajami Nakhchivani.

In conclusion, the speakers responded to questions from the audience.