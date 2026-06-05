Azerbaijan's Agriculture Minister pays visit to Türkiye
Istanbul, June 5, AZERTAC
A delegation of Azerbaijan led by Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture, embarked on a visit to Türkiye.
Minister Majnun Mammadov will participate in the high-level ministerial panel on agriculture to be held in Istanbul.
As part of the visit, the Minister of Agriculture is expected to hold a series of meetings.
Gunel Karatepe
Special Correspondent
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