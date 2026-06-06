Diplomatic World Sweden publishes article by Azerbaijani ambassador on environmental cooperation between Northern Europe and the South Caucasus

Stockholm, June 6, AZERTAC

An article by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Sweden, Zaur Ahmadov, dedicated to World Environment Day, climate change, sustainable development, and international environmental cooperation, has been published on the Diplomatic World Sweden website, an information platform designed for politicians and foreign embassy staff in Sweden.

In his article, titled “From the Baltic Sea to the Caspian Sea,” the diplomat noted that modern environmental challenges, including climate change, water scarcity, and biodiversity loss, require the joint efforts of states and international organizations. The author highlighted the significance of the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) held in Baku, as well as the World Urban Forum (WUF13), where issues related to climate finance, sustainable urbanization, and the green transition were discussed.

The article pays special attention to the environmental challenges facing the Caspian Sea. It notes that the sea’s water level has declined significantly in recent decades, affecting ecosystems, biodiversity, shipping, and the economies of the littoral states.

Zaur Ahmadov also highlighted renewable energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan, the construction of smart cities and villages, the promotion of environmental awareness, and public initiatives aimed at protecting the environment. According to the author, further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Scandinavian countries in the fields of green energy, water resource management, sustainable urbanization, and environmental technologies could contribute to finding effective solutions to shared environmental challenges.

In conclusion, the ambassador stressed that climate issues, water resource management, and biodiversity conservation require international cooperation, and that partnerships between regions stretching from the Baltic Sea to the Caspian Sea can contribute to sustainable development and the well-being of future generations.

Nargiz Jafarli