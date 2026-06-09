Vietnam’s Prosecutor General visits “ASAN Khidmet” Center

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Nguyen Huy Tien, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam, visited the ASAN Khidmet Center.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, briefed the delegation on the activities of the ASAN Khidmet Centers, established at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the innovative solutions implemented in the public service sector.

The guests were informed that ASAN has evolved into an intellectual brand exported to more than 30 countries.

The delegation also familiarized itself with the activities of the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center and the Mobile ASAN Khidmet service.