Azerbaijan’s AI and digital economy presented in Ankara

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Türkiye, Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, participated in the AI Tomorrow Summit 2026 held in Ankara.

The event, organized by the Artificial Intelligence Policies Association (AIPA) of Türkiye, is recognized as one of the leading platforms for exploring artificial intelligence, ethical values, global responsibility, and technological innovation.

Addressing the panel session on “Global Governance: Forging a Common Path,” Fariz Jafarov highlighted Azerbaijan’s strategic priorities and initiatives in artificial intelligence and the digital economy, providing an overview of the country's recent progress in these areas.

Notably, this aligns with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between 4SIM and AIPA in 2025. This collaboration contributes to enhancing mutual exchange of experience in artificial intelligence, innovation, and digital transformation.

The AI Tomorrow Summit 2026 brought together over 60 speakers and more than 6,000 participants, from government officials to private sector executives, academia, international organizations, and leading tech companies.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also met with the leadership of AIPA and the MEXT Technology Center. During the meeting, discussions focused on current projects, including cooperation between MEXT and the Next Generation Technologies Center on digital transformation of enterprises, expanding the partnership with AIPA in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as organizing study tours for Turkish and Azerbaijani companies.