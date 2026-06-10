Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in mining

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyz Republic Akyl Toktobaev met with a delegation from the Turkish company MTA International Mining Inc., led by CEO Nail Yildirim, according to Kabar.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for Kyrgyz-Turkish cooperation in the mining sector. Particular attention was paid to joint geological exploration, sharing experience and modern technologies in the exploration, production, beneficiation, and processing of minerals.

they also discuss personnel training, internships for specialists, and the implementation of joint research projects in the field of rare earth elements and critical minerals.

According to the ministry, in April 2026, Akyl Toktobayev participated in the Forum on Strategically Important Minerals, organized by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Istanbul.

Speaking at the forum, the minister emphasized that Kyrgyzstan continues to implement international reporting standards and strengthens disclosure requirements in the subsoil use sector. He noted that this contributes to increased transparency in the industry and strengthens investor and public confidence.

Furthermore, Akyl Toktobayev held a bilateral meeting with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar on the sidelines of the forum. The parties discussed the further development of cooperation in the field of subsoil use and the expansion of interaction between the two countries.