Baku State University, Egyptian universities expand cooperation

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Elchin Babayev, Rector of the Baku State University (BSU), met with Houssam-Eldine Reda, Egypt's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Rector Babayev hailed the successful cooperation and friendship between Azerbaijan and Arab countries.

According to him, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Arab countries in the fields of science, education, and culture significantly contributed to enhancing bilateral relations.

Elchin Babayev provided insight into the teaching of Arabic language at the BSU’s Faculty of Oriental Studies and the progress made in the field.

Noting that BSU is open to cooperation in other areas, the rector stressed the importance of signing memoranda, conducting joint research, and developing dual diploma programs with higher education institutions of Arab countries, including Egypt.

Houssam-Eldine Reda underlined that two friendly countries and peoples are bound together by ancient cultural and historical roots.

Highlighting the undeniable role of cooperation in the field of science and education in the development of bilateral relations, the Egyptian ambassador added: “He would help strengthen academic and cultural cooperation between BSU and Egyptian universities”.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between BSU and Egyptian higher education institutions.