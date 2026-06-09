The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

Baku State University, Egyptian universities expand cooperation

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Elchin Babayev, Rector of the Baku State University (BSU), met with Houssam-Eldine Reda, Egypt's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Rector Babayev hailed the successful cooperation and friendship between Azerbaijan and Arab countries.

According to him, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Arab countries in the fields of science, education, and culture significantly contributed to enhancing bilateral relations.

Elchin Babayev provided insight into the teaching of Arabic language at the BSU’s Faculty of Oriental Studies and the progress made in the field.

Noting that BSU is open to cooperation in other areas, the rector stressed the importance of signing memoranda, conducting joint research, and developing dual diploma programs with higher education institutions of Arab countries, including Egypt.

Houssam-Eldine Reda underlined that two friendly countries and peoples are bound together by ancient cultural and historical roots.

Highlighting the undeniable role of cooperation in the field of science and education in the development of bilateral relations, the Egyptian ambassador added: “He would help strengthen academic and cultural cooperation between BSU and Egyptian universities”.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between BSU and Egyptian higher education institutions.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Baku Engineering University and Xi'an Shiyou University ink memorandum of cooperation
  • 09.06.2026 [20:11]

Baku Engineering University and Xi'an Shiyou University ink memorandum of cooperation

First in Azerbaijan’s higher education system: APTIS-based English language assessment introduced at UNEC
  • 09.06.2026 [19:04]

First in Azerbaijan’s higher education system: APTIS-based English language assessment introduced at UNEC

Azerbaijan Technical University, International Turkic States University sign dual diploma program
  • 08.06.2026 [17:02]

Azerbaijan Technical University, International Turkic States University sign dual diploma program

Exporting Azerbaijani educational model – UNEC’s Derbent Branch
  • 08.06.2026 [12:53]

Exporting Azerbaijani educational model – UNEC’s Derbent Branch

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Integrated Boarding School No. 11
  • 04.06.2026 [16:28]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Integrated Boarding School No. 11

Argentina’s ambassador visits Azerbaijan University of Languages
  • 03.06.2026 [18:56]

Argentina’s ambassador visits Azerbaijan University of Languages

Baku hosts First International Conference on Return to Western Azerbaijan
  • 03.06.2026 [11:13]

Baku hosts First International Conference on Return to Western Azerbaijan

Baku Engineering University, South Korea’s Inha University sign cooperation agreement
  • 02.06.2026 [17:32]

Baku Engineering University, South Korea’s Inha University sign cooperation agreement

Azerbaijan to host next International Astronomical Silk Road Conference
  • 01.06.2026 [20:30]

Azerbaijan to host next International Astronomical Silk Road Conference

Azerbaijani representatives participate in CIS counterterrorism meeting in Moscow

  • [20:49]

Apple unveils Siri AI makeover as Tim Cook bids farewell

  • [20:12]

Baku Engineering University and Xi'an Shiyou University ink memorandum of cooperation

  • [20:11]

Top stories update

  • [20:00]

Information sessions launched for young media representatives within framework of Energy Dialogue Platform Initiative

  • [19:56]

China prepares $295 billion plan to fund nationwide AI buildout, Bloomberg News reports

  • [19:45]

Parties begin presenting arguments in appellate proceedings on appeals filed Armenian citizens

  • [19:44]

Azerbaijan, Israel expand cooperation in food trade

  • [19:29]

Oslo hosts first chess tournament of Azerbaijani diaspora in Norway

  • [19:22]

Azerbaijan’s agricultural and food products to gain wider access to the Chinese market

  • [19:18]

First in Azerbaijan’s higher education system: APTIS-based English language assessment introduced at UNEC

  • [19:04]

Azerbaijan, Greece enhance healthcare cooperation

  • [18:58]

Azerbaijan, TikTok discuss cooperation

  • [18:44]

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria's Borno kills 74, infects thousands since May

  • [18:19]

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan share best practices in financial supervision

  • [18:11]

$100,000 H-1B visa fee is unlawful, US judge rules

  • [17:47]

Azerbaijan's exports to France increased more than 17-fold

  • [17:45]

Vietnam’s Prosecutor General visits “ASAN Khidmet” Center

  • [17:34]

Azerbaijani and Uzbekistani anti-doping agencies sign cooperation memorandum

  • [17:22]

Baku State University, Egyptian universities expand cooperation

  • [16:39]

2025 nuclear weapons spending reaches $119 billion

  • [16:32]

Japan space agency: H3 rocket launch postponed due to bad weather

  • [16:29]

Vietnam-Cambodia defence ties continue to flourish

  • [16:14]

From Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

  • [16:09]

UN experts raise concerns over Council of Europe migration declaration

  • [16:00]

Capacity of the section of the North-South route passing through Azerbaijan increased fivefold

  • [15:59]

EU to propose 21st package of sanctions targeting Russia's banks

  • [15:59]

300 migrants bound for UK kidnapped and threatened with kidney removal

  • [15:45]

Bulgaria and China sign social sphere cooperation letter

  • [15:41]

Kyrgyzstan chairs UN Paperless Trade Council

  • [15:20]

Azerbaijan is fourth largest investor in Georgian economy

  • [15:07]

Tajikistan to host 45th Green Climate Fund Board Meeting in Dushanbe

  • [15:01]

Power restoration efforts ongoing in quake-hit Mindanao areas – DOE

  • [14:56]

Indonesia's Mt. Lewotobi Laki-Laki remains highly active

  • [14:53]

Baku International Ombudsmen Summit to explore future of human rights in AI era

  • [14:30]

Israeli infant receives first gene therapy for rare genetic epilepsy

  • [14:24]

Azerbaijan Fintech Association, Central Asian Fintech Association sign memorandum of understanding

  • [13:47]

37 years until women's incomes catch up to men's

  • [13:42]

Kazakh and Chinese scientists test eco-friendly biopesticide against locusts

  • [13:04]

South Korea, Uzbekistan deepen trade talks ahead of landmark summit

  • [12:59]

Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Belgrade

  • [12:58]

Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through territory of Azerbaijan

  • [12:56]

Antibiotic residues in wastewater found to fuel drug resistance: study

  • [12:53]

Over 10,000 albatrosses reported on Japan island after "extinction"

  • [12:48]

NYU Abu Dhabi study links wild fig trees to food security

  • [12:37]

Tashkent to host Uzbekistan – U.S. Business Forum

  • [12:35]

Victor Wembanyama carries Spurs to 115-111 win that cuts Knicks' NBA Finals lead to 2-1

  • [12:16]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on rising tensions in the international security environment

  • [12:15]

Azerbaijani FM embarks on official visit to Japan

  • [12:13]

Israel strikes Hamas Maritime Police base in Southern Gaza

  • [12:11]

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

US jet fuel output hits record as Iran war doubled prices in March, EIA says

  • [11:58]

Pakistan vows self-defence against India-backed TTP terrorist attacks: ‘We won’t sit Idle’

  • [11:56]

CSSC begins construction of world's largest LNG carrier for QatarEnergy

  • [11:51]

Azerbaijan, Georgia explore current state of strategic partnership

  • [11:50]

19 Azerbaijani crew members of vessels damaged in the Sea of Azov sent to Azerbaijan

  • [11:48]

Experiment on China's space station expected to provide new approach for fatty liver treatment

  • [11:37]

Azerbaijan and Syria hold first consular consultations in Baku

  • [11:35]

In Odesa region, sea washes another 15 dead cetaceans ashore at national park

  • [11:28]
Oil prices fall in global markets VIDEO

Oil prices fall in global markets VIDEO

Passenger movement resumes through Gaza Crossings

  • [11:17]

301 killed, 385 injured in seasonal floods, natural disasters in Afghanistan

  • [11:05]
Gold and silver prices rise in global markets VIDEO

Gold and silver prices rise in global markets VIDEO

Israel, Iran agree to stop strikes for a week, Trump reveals

  • [10:57]

Uzbekistan puts forward new initiatives in telecommunications

  • [10:49]

Countries urged to ‘go further, faster’ and deliver on climate commitments

  • [10:49]
Baku hosts “International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States” VIDEO

Baku hosts “International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States” VIDEO

Death toll from 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Philippines rises to 37 as 4 still missing

  • [10:45]

Sri Lanka inspects over 70,000 premises in nationwide dengue control drive

  • [10:39]
Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $100 VIDEO

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $100 VIDEO

China's foreign trade expands 16.9 pct in May

  • [10:09]

Turkish Foreign Ministry: We hope that a final peace agreement will be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 08.06.2026 [20:37]

Top stories update

  • 08.06.2026 [20:19]

Azerbaijan and Vietnam expand judicial and prosecutorial relations

  • 08.06.2026 [20:00]

Azerbaijan joins Bled Water Forum in Slovenia

  • 08.06.2026 [19:40]

Serbian sports minister arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 08.06.2026 [19:34]

Pakistan invited to attend 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

  • 08.06.2026 [19:31]

Azerbaijani cuisine presented at international food festival in Thessaloniki

  • 08.06.2026 [19:30]

Vietnamese delegation embarks on working visit to Azerbaijan

  • 08.06.2026 [19:29]

® Bakcell announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

  • 08.06.2026 [18:57]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia FMs meet in Istanbul VIDEO

Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia FMs meet in Istanbul VIDEO

Foreign Minister: Not a single day’s disruption has occurred in Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia projects

  • 08.06.2026 [18:24]

From José Raúl Mulino Quintero, President of the Republic of Panama

  • 08.06.2026 [18:18]

Istanbul Declaration adopted with participation of foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia

  • 08.06.2026 [18:06]

Starmer preparing to announce social media restrictions for children

  • 08.06.2026 [18:04]

Azerbaijan, Denmark explore prospects for economic cooperation

  • 08.06.2026 [18:00]

Azerbaijan`s PM meets with Prosecutor General of Vietnam

  • 08.06.2026 [17:58]

Shalva Papuashvili: Dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is very crucial for Georgia

  • 08.06.2026 [17:55]

Azerbaijani Speaker invites Vietnam to engage actively in Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network

  • 08.06.2026 [17:49]

Hakan Fidan: Türkiye-Armenia rapprochement continues in close coordination with Azerbaijan

  • 08.06.2026 [17:44]

State Committee: Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-April 2026

  • 08.06.2026 [17:42]

FC Qarabag Tallinn wins silver at international tournament in Brussels

  • 08.06.2026 [17:33]

Azerbaijani media representatives visit Turkmen Carpet Museum

  • 08.06.2026 [17:29]

Warsaw hosts exhibition on Azerbaijan's role in the victory over nazism in World War II

  • 08.06.2026 [17:28]

Maka Botchorishvili: Positive dynamics between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to peace in the region

  • 08.06.2026 [17:17]

Azerbaijan Technical University, International Turkic States University sign dual diploma program

  • 08.06.2026 [17:02]

EU imposes sanctions on spokesman for Iran's IRGC naval arm, regional command

  • 08.06.2026 [17:00]

Expert: Middle Corridor is entering a phase of strategic development

  • 08.06.2026 [16:55]

Kazakhstan and South Korea prepare nuclear energy cooperation memorandum

  • 08.06.2026 [16:30]

Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus sign Cooperation Program for 2027–2028

  • 08.06.2026 [16:27]