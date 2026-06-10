Washington hosts Trans Caspian Forum 2026

Washington, June 10, AZERTAC

The traditional Trans-Caspian Forum commenced in Washington, the capital of the United States.

The forum, organized by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC), brings together high-ranking officials from Azerbaijan, the United States, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and other countries, as well as regional and global leaders.

This year’s event, which coincides with the CPC’s 10th anniversary, will feature panel sessions on "Strategic Connectivity and the Middle Corridor," "Energy and Critical Minerals," and "Digital Transformation and Industrial AI."

Malahat Najafova