Azerbaijan Naval Forces hold live fire tactical exercise

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev and other senior staff of the Defense Ministry observed the progress of live fire tactical exercise conducted in the Azerbaijani Naval Forces, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

It was reported to the Chief of the General Staff that the exercise involves relevant units of the Naval Forces, Air Forces, Coast Guard of State Border Service and Ministry of Emergency Situations.

In line with the exercise plan, various tasks were conducted in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, including the destruction of a simulated enemy, as well as joint activities with other types of troops and armed formations.

The main objective of the exercise is to improve the skills of commanders and headquarters personnel in organizing combat operations and managing forces, as well as to assess the readiness of ships to carry out combat tasks both individually and as part of tactical groups.