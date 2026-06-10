Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Minister of Sports of Serbia Zoran Gajić answered questions from AZERTAC during his visit to Azerbaijan. AZERTAC presents the exclusive interview with the minister.

- This is your second visit to Baku in the last two months. What is the purpose of your visit this time?

- The purpose of my visit to Baku is to continue the cooperation between the Ministry of Sports of Serbia and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan. We are fulfilling the task set before us by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia, and we are working toward forming very good relations between the two countries across all fields.

I can say with pride that our cooperation with my Azerbaijani colleague, Farid Gayibov, is at a very high level. We cooperate closely, and our federations are also working actively. This is a logical continuation and execution of the task set before us by the presidents of the two countries.

- How do you assess the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in the field of sports?

- Cooperation exists between our wrestling, boxing, and many other federations. A memorandum has been signed that facilitates this cooperation. Currently, numerous joint projects are being implemented. I would like to specifically note the importance of cooperation in the field of sports diplomacy to protect the interests of sports both in Azerbaijan and Serbia.

As for the elections held for the European Volleyball Confederation, European Gymnastics, United World Wrestling, the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency, and other bodies, I believe that active cooperation in this field is essential to achieve important results at the international level. I can say with pride that our cooperation and mutual understanding in this direction are also at a very high level.

- In which directions do you see potential for expanding sports cooperation between the two countries?

- First and foremost, we are talking about children's and school sports. When I say children's sports, I mean the future stars who are training to become Olympic, world, and European champions. Along with this, school sports also have their own significance. The International School Sport Federation is active, and it is headed by the former captain of the national volleyball team, Zeljko Tanaskovic. He will be re-elected to this position in July.

There are opportunities for other children as well. They simply participate in competitions, engage in physical training and various sports for their health, and then continue their education at higher schools and universities to acquire other professions. This field is highly developed in our country. A large number of organized competitions are held in various countries around the world. In particular, we organize one, two, or three competitions at the European and world levels in Serbia every year. I believe that by operating in this direction, champions can also be raised among the youth.

There are very good friendly relations and mutual understanding between our presidents. At the same time, very good friendly and cooperative relations have been established with my colleague, Farid Gayibov. Our goal is for the new generation, competing in the school sports system and across youth categories of various sports, to build friendships with one another, conduct joint training camps, and participate in friendly matches and various visits. This is because we consider this to be the most important, most interesting, and most fundamental direction.

- Are there any new joint projects planned at the level of sports federations between Azerbaijan and Serbia?

- I believe that it is possible to establish a very effective cooperation between the Serbian School Sport Federation and the relevant body in Azerbaijan. As far as I know, school sports in Azerbaijan fall under the competence of the Ministry of Science and Education.

As for the wrestling federations, very good cooperation has already been established between the Serbian and Azerbaijani federations. Our specialists operate, coaches work, and at the same time, many joint training sessions and training camps are held.

I would like to specifically note that we wish for the cooperation between the volleyball federations of the two countries to expand further. In a few months, the National Volleyball Center will begin operating in Serbia. This will allow us to invite Azerbaijani athletes from all categories, including youth, men, and women. Thus, we will be able to host our Azerbaijani friends, create conditions for them to train with us, and exchange experience. I hope that this will take place very soon.

- What are the main areas where Azerbaijan and Serbia can mutually benefit from each other's sports experience?

- Azerbaijan is very strong in combat sports such as wrestling, boxing, and judo. It is very important for the Serbian side to benefit from Azerbaijan's experience. Even if we are at the same level in a certain sport, any experience is useful. The exchange of experience particularly among coaches, athletes, and all specialists involved in the preparation of teams carries great significance. This is crucial. I think that higher education institutions that train coaches, physical education, and sports teachers can also carry out a very beneficial exchange of experience and provide mutual support to one another with their knowledge and skills. Apart from this, scientific-research work conducted in our universities in the field of sports is also of major importance. There is the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport here, which I know very well. I believe that an exchange of experience and perhaps the implementation of joint projects would be very beneficial. This is because both sides have Olympic, world, and European champions, sports are developed at a high level, and ample opportunities exist for scientific-research activities and other directions. We can apply sports training fractions and training methodology.

Of course, team sports are highly developed in our country. First and foremost, volleyball, basketball, and water polo can be noted. Handball is also already undergoing a revival. I know that women's volleyball is strong in Azerbaijan, and my friend and colleague, Faig Garayev, worthily supports this area. Women's volleyball in Azerbaijan has also developed successfully, with the first medals having been won starting from 2003. As far as I know, Azerbaijan organizes the European Championship. Therefore, cooperation opportunities exist in team sports, combat sports, and, of course, in the field of scientific-research activities. Higher education institutions that train coaches, as well as subsequent seminars organized by federations of various sports for coaches, carry great importance.

- Is it expected that new agreements or initiatives will be announced between Serbia and Azerbaijan?

- When we sign memorandums of cooperation with various countries, including Azerbaijan, we send information regarding the existing opportunities to all our federations, as well as to the federations I know in Azerbaijan, so that they can implement the directions they are interested in. As a result, they possess the necessary information. As far as I know, our cooperation in the field of wrestling is at a very good level, and we conduct joint training. It is possible that in team sports as well, there is a need to form a higher quality and tighter schedule of joint activity. However, this already depends on the interests of each federation and each individual sport. We have created the necessary conditions for them.

As for the two ministries, as I mentioned, the relations between our presidents are at a very high level. Very good ties have also been formed between our countries. I can say with pleasure that the name of Azerbaijan is featured in the Serbian media every day, and not just in connection with sports. The "AzVirt" company is constructing roads in Serbia, and the citizens of the country know that Azerbaijan extends support to us, including assistance in gas supply and other energy projects.

Thus, information about Azerbaijan providing help to Serbia is increasing day by day. We, in our turn, are trying to extend support to Azerbaijan. I am sincerely happy about this.

- How do you assess the performances of Azerbaijani athletes on the international arena in recent years?

- I know that there are very good results in combat sports. I congratulate everyone working in this direction. I also know that football is developing. Football teams have had good performances in European cups. Of course, women's volleyball also needs to be developed. This field used to be at a very high level at one time. I do not know how the situation has been in recent years. Nevertheless, there is potential for development in team sports in Azerbaijan, and it is possible to utilize this. As for combat sports, one can simply say one word: keep it up.

- You once worked in Azerbaijan for the "Rabita" and "Telekom" volleyball clubs. How do you remember that period?

- I have the fondest memories regarding those years. Although many years have passed, my contact still continues with the people with whom we worked together at "Rabita" and "Telekom". As much as possible, I keep them updated and provide them with a certain amount of support. They, in their turn, keep me informed and support me.

The girls who were playing for "Telekom" at that time and were still very young are now mature women competing for the Azerbaijani national team. Some of them already have children. We always stay in touch when necessary. I am very pleased with this.

First and foremost, I am happy that our joint activity yielded good results and that this has been preserved. It pleases me that these efforts are still remembered in Azerbaijan today. Therefore, I am proud of that period of my coaching career in Azerbaijan, in Baku. I still have friends and close acquaintances here with whom I stay in touch to this day.

- How do you assess the current state of Azerbaijani volleyball?

- To be honest, I do not know this precisely. I have not followed women's volleyball yet; we will assess it at the European Championship. I know that very good conditions have been created for women's volleyball, and there is also the base established during the period when I worked. I have no doubt about success. Because Faig Garayev is still leading this process.

I know that both the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the country as a whole love sports very much. I think that all conditions have been created for the development of not only volleyball but also other sports. All federations in Azerbaijan have very good opportunities to develop. It is simply necessary to work.