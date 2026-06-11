The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

National Liberation Day commemorated at Baku Engineering University

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

A ceremony dedicated to June 15 - National Liberation Day - was held at the Baku Engineering University (BEU).

During the event, organized jointly with the No. 40 Territorial Organization of the Absheron District of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), the participants paid tribute to the cherished memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the nation's martyrs, with the national anthem performed.

A video dedicated to National Liberation Day was subsequently screened.

In his opening remarks, BEU Vice-Rector for Social Affairs and Public Relations and Chairman of the NAP Absheron District No. 40 Territorial Organization Bayram Huseynzade stated that National Liberation Day holds exceptional significance in the history of Azerbaijan's modern statehood. He noted that in the early 1990s, the country faced a profound political crisis, the threat of civil conflict, and the risk of losing state independence. Simultaneously, Azerbaijan's territories were being occupied as a result of Armenian aggression. Bayram Huseynzade emphasized that National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who returned to Baku from Nakhchivan at the insistent demand of the people, succeeded — through his advanced statesmanship vision, strategic outlook, political will, and the qualities of an exceptional leader — in ensuring sociopolitical stability and taking decisive steps toward consolidating statehood. The National Leader successfully fulfilled his mission of salvation, averting the threat of the country's fragmentation and loss of independence. The Vice-Rector spoke at length about the National Leader's youth policy and its successful continuation under President Ilham Aliyev, offering guidance to students, and expressed his conviction that National Liberation Day will remain eternally in history as a symbol of the people's will, their commitment to statehood, and national unity.

BEU Vice-Rector for Financial and Economic Affairs Mikayil Zeynalov said that the return of the National Leader to power marked the beginning of a new era in the development of Azerbaijani statehood. He underscored that significant steps were taken toward building an independent, democratic, and law-governed state, as well as toward economic revival, with major oil contracts signed. A ceasefire agreement with Armenia was secured as a result of the National Leader's political authority and diplomatic acumen. This landmark agreement served to strengthen the state's defense capability and economic power, and was one of the key factors that paved the way for the historic Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War. Noting that the training of national personnel occupied a special place in Heydar Aliyev's state-building strategy, the Vice-Rector added that measures implemented to cultivate young people as highly qualified specialists and to promote national cadres in public administration made a significant contribution to the country's development. The address further highlighted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the political course of Heydar Aliyev is being successfully continued, and Azerbaijan's economic strength and defense capabilities are being further consolidated. It was noted that, as a result of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's resolute policy, the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty have been fully restored, and Azerbaijan has strengthened its standing as a leading voice in the region.

Subsequently, Teyyuba Huseynova, a lecturer at the Department of General Disciplines, and Ilgar Sariyev, Chairman of BEU's "YENI Club" established on the initiative of the NAP Youth Union, delivered speeches. The speakers emphasized that the achievements of modern Azerbaijan are grounded in the development strategy defined by the National Leader, and that this political course — further advanced by President Ilham Aliyev in line with the demands of the contemporary era — has strengthened the country's position across all fronts. The speeches also emphasized that fostering patriotism among the younger generation, building a strong educational system, and preserving national and moral values are key priorities of state policy, while the historic Victory in the Patriotic War was characterized as the logical outcome of strong statehood traditions, a modern military, and national unity.

At the conclusion of the event, BEU Rector Yagub Piriyev presented party membership cards to newly admitted NAP members. Letters of Appreciation were also awarded to students who distinguished themselves in the university's social and public life.

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