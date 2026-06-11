Earthquake strikes Armenia, tremors felt in Nakhchivan

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in the territory of Armenia, 14km northeast of the Heydarabad station, according to the Seismological Service of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The quake, at a depth of 3 km, was recorded at 09:57 local time.

Minor tremors of intensity 3 were felt in Heydarabad, Azerbaijan's Sadarak district.