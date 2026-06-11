American expert: TRIPP Corridor holds real promise both for Central Asia and South Caucasus

I think without the South Caucasus, there is no Middle Corridor. The development of the TRIPP Corridor through Armenia and Azerbaijan creates an opportunity for the Middle Corridor, Eric Rudenshiold, Research Director and Senior Fellow of the Caspian Policy Center, told AZERTAC.

The American expert noted that right now, the Middle Corridor is almost maximized its ability to move freight.

“We see in Central Asia the desire to develop strategic mineral mining, all sorts of freight. And you need more capacity for that. I think the TRIPP Corridor holds real promise both for Central Asia and the South Caucasus. We'll see this region bloom as a transportation hub for the entire region, both from Europe to Asia and Asia to Europe,” Eric Rudenshiold emphasized.