Ismayilli hosts regional discussions on new state program for agricultural sector

Ismayilli, June 12, AZERTAC

A regional meeting was held in the Mountainous Shirvan economic region to discuss the "State Program for the development of production and processing sectors of agricultural, fishery, and aquaculture products in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030", approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026.

Heads of relevant state bodies, farmers, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders participated in the meeting.

In his remarks, Khalid Ahadov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Socio-Economic issues, highlighted the attention paid by President of Azerbaijan to the agricultural sector and the significance of the meeting held on May 25 in this regard, the tasks given in this regard, the large-scale reforms implemented in the country in recent years towards the development of the agricultural sector, state support mechanisms, the development of irrigation infrastructure and agroparks, as well as the progress made in ensuring food security.

Ilhama Gadimova, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, mentioned that the State Program will help accelerate the transition to an intensive and competitive production model in the agricultural sector. She further added that it will significantly contribute to enhancing food security, reducing reliance on imports, and ensuring sustainable development of agriculture.

Speaking at the event, Ilham Bayramov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, underscored that sustainable water supply plays a key role in realizing the agrarian development potential of the Mountainous Shirvan economic region.

Nahid Baghirov, Head of the Ismayilli District Executive Authority, stressed the importance of effective use of the agrarian potential of the Mountainous Shirvan economic region. He also briefed the participants on the progress made towards the development of agriculture in the region in recent years.

In their remarks, Atabala Isayev, Director General of “Aghsu Agropark” CJSC, and Kamran Suleymanov, Deputy Director of “Shirvan Agro” LLC, delivered reports on the activities and development prospects of the farms established on the territory of their agroparks.

Khalid Ahadov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Socio-Economic issues, emphasized that achieving the goals set out in the State Program requires a coordinated, agile, and systematic approach from the central and local executive authorities, as well as the active involvement of the private sector. He also called on farmers and entrepreneurs to join initiatives designed to boost local production and reduce reliance on imports.