Rangnick signs Austria extension

Baku, June 14, AZERTAC

Ralf Rangnick has signed a contract extension with Austria until 2028, just days before the nation returns to the FIFA World Cup after a 28-year absence.

The German, who coached Manchester United during the 2021/22 season, guided the European nation back to the World Cup finals following a dramatic qualifying campaign. Austria appeared destined for a European play-off spot, but a late goal by Michael Gregoritsch secured a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, allowing Austria to qualify directly at their opponents’ expense.

“I am delighted that we are able to share this fantastic news with our fans just before the start of the World Cup,” Austrian FA Supervisory Board Chairman Josef Proll said in an official statement.

“It is an important signal of unity and our shared sporting ambitions. The clarity we have created is particularly important for the team.”

Austria will begin their Group J campaign on Tuesday against Jordan in San Francisco before taking on Algeria and reigning champions Argentina.