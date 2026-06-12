2 policemen killed in separate terror attacks in NW Pakistan

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

Two police constables were killed in separate targeted attacks in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Xinhua reported.

The latest incident occurred on Friday morning when a police constable was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near Azad Mandi area of Bannu district while returning home after attending a religious gathering, a local police officer told Xinhua.

In a separate attack on Thursday night, another police constable was shot outside his residence in the Saidgi Baka Khel area.

The official described both incidents as acts of terrorism and said investigations were underway.

Search operations have been launched in the affected areas to trace and arrest the attackers, officials added.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.