4SIM Executive Director: Azerbaijan has great potential to become a regional hub for AI economy

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan has significant advantages for the development of the artificial intelligence economy and has the potential to become a regional center in this field,” said Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, during his speech at the “TECHNOVATION: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation” conference held in Baku.

“Over the past three years, Azerbaijan has taken important steps towards the development of the digital economy. As part of the “Strategy for the Development of the Digital Economy,” it is planned to involve more than 300 local companies and small and medium-sized businesses in digital transformation programs in 2026–2029,” Jafarov underscored.

“The Collaboration between SOCAR and Oracle, one of the leading U.S. technology companies, on establishing a data center in Azerbaijan, represents one of the important steps in the field of artificial intelligence,” the 4SIM Executive Director emphasized.