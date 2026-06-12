NATO says reduced US military role in Europe will strengthen alliance in long term

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

NATO said Friday that a planned reduction in US military assets assigned to operations in Europe would strengthen the Alliance over the long term by reducing dependence on a single ally and creating a more sustainable balance of responsibilities.

Responding to Anadolu in a written statement, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that Washington plans to scale back some aircraft and naval assets allocated to NATO operations in Europe.

“NATO's defense plans set out the forces and capabilities we need. The NATO Force Model is the overarching framework for making national forces available to the Alliance,” Hart said.

She said the Alliance has historically relied heavily on US forces and capabilities, adding that the balance of responsibilities could shift as European allies and Canada increase defense spending and develop additional capabilities.

“This change strengthens NATO's defense plans by reducing over-dependence on one Ally and is a reflection of a broader shift happening within the Alliance. This is about putting NATO on a more sustainable footing for the decades to come,” Hart said.

The comments followed a report by The New York Times, citing two senior European officials, that said the US plans to significantly reduce the number of aircraft and warships assigned to NATO operations in Europe.

According to the report, the number of US F-16 and F-15E fighter jets allocated to NATO would be reduced from about 150 to 100, while maritime surveillance aircraft would be cut from 26 to 15. Eight aerial refueling aircraft are also expected to be withdrawn completely.

The report said one of two bomber task force groups previously assigned to European defense would be redeployed to another region, while a missile-capable submarine and an aircraft carrier would also be stationed elsewhere.