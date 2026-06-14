Post shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts on National Salvation Day
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Germany rout World Cup debutants Curaçao
- 14.06.2026 [23:39]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on National Salvation Day
- 14.06.2026 [23:28]
President of Peru receives credentials of Azerbaijani ambassador
- 14.06.2026 [20:03]
Top stories update
- 14.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan women’s basketball team reach Europe Cup Qualifier final
- 14.06.2026 [19:56]
Ukraine struck oil facility in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, says Zelenskyy
- 14.06.2026 [19:46]
Gold and silver prices rise in global markets
- 14.06.2026 [13:22]
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- 14.06.2026 [12:00]
Australia stun Türkiye 2-0 in Group D clash
- 14.06.2026 [11:52]
Oil prices decline in global markets
- 14.06.2026 [11:50]
Rangnick signs Austria extension
- 14.06.2026 [11:17]
Ebola cases in DR Congo rise to 710, death toll reaches 149
- 14.06.2026 [11:12]
Vinicius Jr earns point for Brazil against Morocco
- 14.06.2026 [10:47]
Qatar salvage late draw against Switzerland through own goal
- 14.06.2026 [10:41]
Trump says deal with Iran to be signed on Sunday
- 13.06.2026 [23:14]
Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi hosts 2nd International Barbecue Festival
- 13.06.2026 [23:02]
Military Lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev holds 26th graduation ceremony
- 13.06.2026 [22:22]
Top stories update
- 13.06.2026 [20:00]
Award ceremony held for Chovken World Championship winners in Baku
- 13.06.2026 [19:56]
Azerbaijan claims victory at World Chovken Championship in Baku
- 13.06.2026 [19:33]
Culture Days of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus open in Baku
- 13.06.2026 [18:01]
Türkiye's President Erdogan announces country's new AI Action Plan
- 13.06.2026 [17:37]
Startup competition launched within Framework of IsDB Annual Meetings
- 13.06.2026 [17:12]
TRNC Prime Minister attends press conference in Baku
- 13.06.2026 [16:07]
Sahiba Gafarova meets with Second Vice President of Cambodian Senate
- 13.06.2026 [15:37]
Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish Cypriot counterpart
- 13.06.2026 [14:12]
Türkiye launch long-awaited World Cup return against Australia
- 13.06.2026 [13:06]
Azerbaijan, Bulgaria enhance energy cooperation
- 13.06.2026 [13:00]
US secures dominant opening match victory against Paraguay
- 13.06.2026 [12:52]
OTS Competition Forum in Shusha: A new stage of regional integration
- 13.06.2026 [12:35]
WHO submits report on World Blood Donor Day 2026
- 13.06.2026 [12:28]
June 13 marks International Albinism Awareness Day
- 13.06.2026 [12:20]
Ballet "Giselle" staged again at Heydar Aliyev Palace
- 13.06.2026 [12:15]
Top stories update
- 13.06.2026 [12:00]
Azerbaijan, Slovakia hold another round of political consultations
- 13.06.2026 [11:47]
Azerbaijan repatriates 23 more citizens from Syria
- 13.06.2026 [11:16]
Baku hosts “Nine Senses Fest 2026” International Yoga Festival
- 13.06.2026 [10:57]
Channel Tunnel owner threatens legal action against UK over tax hike
- 12.06.2026 [21:00]
Azerbaijan joins International Ski Congress
- 12.06.2026 [20:38]
Azerbaijan’s exports to Kazakhstan increase by more than 21 percent
- 12.06.2026 [20:24]
Top stories update
- 12.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijani boxers aim for ‘medal rush’ at World Cup
- 12.06.2026 [19:10]
Azerbaijan Navy holds live-fire tactical exercise
- 12.06.2026 [18:58]
Familiarization trip to Azerbaijan organized for Pakistani tour operators
- 12.06.2026 [18:57]
Azerbaijan’s chovgan team reaches World Championship final
- 12.06.2026 [18:55]
Azerbaijani rower becomes European champion
- 12.06.2026 [18:12]
From Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel
- 12.06.2026 [18:08]
12 families relocated to Hadrut and Red Bazar receive house keys
- 12.06.2026 [18:05]
Earthquake hits Azerbaijan’s Gabala district
- 12.06.2026 [17:59]
Chinese pop-culture icon Labubu features at World Cup opening ceremony
- 12.06.2026 [17:39]
Azerbaijan joins annual meeting of Türkiye’s Banks Association
- 12.06.2026 [17:38]
Budapest hosts 55th General Assembly of European Olympic Committees
- 12.06.2026 [17:25]
Azerbaijan’s State Examination Center to adopt Cambridge and ALTE standards
- 12.06.2026 [17:24]
Chinese media widely covers WUF13 hosted by Baku
- 12.06.2026 [17:16]
Vietnam, Switzerland eye stronger economic connectivity
- 12.06.2026 [16:14]
Humanoid robots move onto fast track
- 12.06.2026 [16:10]
Distinguished Visitors Day held within “Platinum Wolf 26” exercise
- 12.06.2026 [15:42]
“Latvia and Azerbaijan: History Through Life Stories” book presented in Riga
- 12.06.2026 [15:42]
Meningitis B vaccine to be offered to a million young people
- 12.06.2026 [15:25]
China enhances organ transport efficiency
- 12.06.2026 [15:08]
Azerbaijan poised to establish embassy in Portugal
- 12.06.2026 [14:51]
Fire prompts evacuation at Wellington Airport terminal
- 12.06.2026 [14:50]
Azerbaijan and Thailand hold first consular consultations in Baku
- 12.06.2026 [14:35]
® Azerconnect Group will integrate AI-based solutions in Icherisheher
- 12.06.2026 [14:27]
Khankendi hosts presentation of AZERTAC’s Children’s Knowledge Portal
- 12.06.2026 [13:33]
Three volcanoes in eastern Indonesia erupt on Friday morning
- 12.06.2026 [12:46]
2 policemen killed in separate terror attacks in NW Pakistan
- 12.06.2026 [12:30]
Japan launches H3 rocket, 1st time with only liquid-fuel engines
- 12.06.2026 [12:04]
SpaceX IPO makes Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire
- 12.06.2026 [11:57]