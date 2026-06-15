Azerbaijan’s MFA: We welcome agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

“We welcome the announced agreement reached on the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the agreement reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We highly appreciate the important mediating role of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the negotiation process, as well as other regional partners for their contributions.

We hope that further negotiations, building on this important outcome, will contribute to lasting peace and stability,” the ministry added.