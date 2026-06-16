Azerbaijan, Holy See explore enhanced cooperation

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

On June 16, Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations of Azerbaijan, met with George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, and Father Laurent Basanese, Head of the Dicastery’s Department for Relations with Muslims.

The meeting focused on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, and cooperation in advancing interreligious and intercultural dialogue.

Ramin Mammadov stated that, thanks to the successful policy pursued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the country is making consistent efforts to establish lasting peace, security, and relations based on mutual trust in the region.

According to him, Azerbaijan is also promoting important international initiatives, while the Azerbaijani model of coexistence is based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and inclusiveness.

He also noted that the successful collaboration between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, spearheaded by Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Holy See is of great importance in promoting intercivilizational dialogue.

Prefect George Jacob Koovakad noted the significance of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations and the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See in enhancing bilateral relations.

He also praised Azerbaijan’s efforts to preserve religious diversity and strengthen traditions of tolerance, as well as the country’s rich experience in this area and its contributions to interfaith dialogue on a global scale.

The Vatican officials were also briefed on the documentary film "Harmony," produced by Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center, which highlights the traditions of coexistence and tolerance in Azerbaijan. They also discussed the possibility of screening the film in foreign countries, including the Vatican.

The meeting also addressed joint initiatives aimed at promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue, the importance of cooperation among religious leaders and institutions in addressing global challenges, and other issues of mutual interest.