Bulgaria’s Cabinet unveils SIGMA AI Tool for public procurement

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

The Government presented on Tuesday the Integrated Civil Monitoring and Analysis System (SIGMA) - a new public tool for transparency in public procurement, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported. The presentation was attended by Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vasilev.

Radev explained that SIGMA will allow for complete transparency about where, how much and to which companies public money is allocated. The Prime Minister added that SIGMA will also show how public tenders are won - whether through an open competitive procedure or through direct negotiation.

Radev also complimented the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation for managing to summarize a large quantity of information and to develop, in his words, the first most important step in commitment to an automatic control system. "They managed to create criteria for its quick and easy grouping. They managed to make the system extremely easy to access and work with," Radev also explained.