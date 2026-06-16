Leyla Aliyeva meets with Executive Secretary of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

Bonn, June 16, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva met with Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), in Bonn, Germany.

The meeting provided information on Azerbaijan’s ongoing measures in environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and the promotion of ecological sustainability. In this context, the projects and initiatives of the IDEA Public Union in these areas were highlighted, including efforts to enrich biodiversity, environmental awareness activities, as well as the protection of rare fauna species and the restoration of ecosystems. The importance of expanding protected natural areas and their role in mitigating the effects of climate change was also emphasized.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for jointly studying the causes of the decline in the Caspian Sea level, as well as the ecological and socio-economic impacts of this process. The importance of placing this issue more prominently on the global climate agenda was also emphasized.

In addition, opportunities for implementing joint initiatives with the UNFCCC aimed at increasing youth environmental responsibility and expanding knowledge on environmental protection and climate change were discussed.

Elvin Movsum