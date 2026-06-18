Azerbaijan-Russia interparliamentary commission holds 24th meeting

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

The 24th meeting of the Interparliamentary Cooperation Commission between Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and Russia’s Federal Assembly was held in Baku on Wednesday.

Opening the meeting, First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis and co-chair of the commission from the Azerbaijani side, Ali Ahmadov, highlighted the longstanding relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation between the two countries. He noted the importance of high-level contacts and interaction between state institutions in advancing bilateral ties.

Ahmadov said the interparliamentary commission has established itself as an important platform for dialogue and cooperation, expressing confidence that stronger parliamentary exchanges and the sharing of experience would contribute to more effective legislative work and deeper bilateral cooperation.

He also pointed to growing cooperation in healthcare, education and science, stressing that parliamentary dialogue can help expand humanitarian ties and sectoral cooperation.

Speaking on behalf of Russia, Andrey Yatskin, First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council, co-chair of the commission, described interparliamentary cooperation as a key component of the allied and friendly relations between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of sustained parliamentary engagement and thanked the Azerbaijani side for hosting the meeting.

Participants discussed the development of parliamentary democracy, cooperation in healthcare and medical training, and prospects for expanding collaboration in science and education.

The meeting also reviewed organizational issues related to the commission’s next session before concluding its work.