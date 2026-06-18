President of Azerbaijan: We are investing heavily in infrastructure

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

"While investing heavily in infrastructure, we have concentrated not only on infrastructure inside the country, but also on infrastructure that has an international dimension,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

The head of state emphasized the ongoing efforts to transform Azerbaijan, which is geographically landlocked without direct access to the world's oceans, into an international transportation hub.