Regional issues discussed during phone call between Azerbaijani and Pakistani FMs

Baku, June 18 , AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation on Thursday with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the two sides exchanged views on the agreement reached under the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and the Iran.

Bayramov expressed Azerbaijan's appreciation for Pakistan's important mediation role in the negotiation process. He highlighted the personal contributions of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, noting that their efforts played a significant role in the successful conclusion of the talks. The contributions of other regional partners that supported the process were also welcomed.

The ministers noted that the agreement would help reduce tensions in the region, strengthen mutual confidence, and promote diplomatic solutions.

Bayramov expressed hope that negotiations in the next phase aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement would contribute significantly to ensuring lasting peace, security, and stability.

The sides also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.