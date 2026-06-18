Azerbaijan-Russia parliamentary relations discussed

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Andrey Yatskin, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

They emphasized that the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Commission serves as a vital platform for expanding bilateral parliamentary ties and addressing current issues on the shared agenda. Both sides noted that the Commission's latest meeting was highly successful and yielded productive discussions.

During the conversation, the officials highlighted the successful trajectory of relations between the legislative bodies of the two nations. They emphasized that regular meetings between parliamentary speakers and deputies play a key role in further expanding these ties.

The two sides also reviewed opportunities for cooperation within international parliamentary organizations, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.