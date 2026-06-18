Baku hosts 24th meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation
Baku, June 18, AZERTAC
The 24th meeting of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation started in Baku.
The meeting began with delivering remarks by Co-chairs of the commission - Ali Ahmadov, First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis, and Andrey Yatskin, First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia.
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