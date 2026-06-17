Azerbaijan, Korea review new cooperation opportunities

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev met with Eui-hae Cecilia Chung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Korea cooperation, as well as the business environment and the activities of Korean companies operating in Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the constructive relations between the two countries provide a solid foundation for further expansion of economic partnership. Rovnag Abdullayev stated that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to the development of trade and economic ties with Korea.

The meeting also highlighted that Azerbaijan’s large-scale energy, transport, and logistics projects, as well as its renewable energy export plans, create new opportunities for cooperation and investment for Korean companies.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.