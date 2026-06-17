Azerbaijan, OIC aim to enhance joint efforts in fighting disinformation

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

On June 17, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, met with Muhammad Al-Yami, Director General of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA).

During the meeting, Ahmad Ismayilov emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation among media organizations amid rapidly changing challenges in the global information environment. He highlighted the significance of exchanging experience in combating fake and unreliable news, promoting media and digital literacy, and expanding coordinated efforts against disinformation, misinformation, and hate speech.

Muhammad Al-Yami, in turn, stressed the importance of responsible and transparent use of innovative technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, in the media sector amid ongoing digital transformation. He noted that the application of new technologies in content preparation, verification, and management should align with professional journalism principles and ethical standards.

The meeting also addressed issues related to media literacy, information security, innovative solutions in the media sector, and prospects for future cooperation.