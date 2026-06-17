Pope welcomes Iran-USA agreement

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and the United States to end the war in the Middle East, according to ANSA.

Speaking at the end of his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, the pontiff said the agreement was "an encouraging result of patient dialogue and negotiation.

"I express gratitude to the countries that have worked to facilitate the meeting between the parties and make this agreement possible," he continued.

"I hope that this agreement will contribute to strengthening mutual trust, security, and stability in the Middle East by promoting paths of dialogue and cooperation between peoples".

He also spoke about the Ukraine war after the latest wave of deadly Russian bombings, in which Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a UNESCO world heritage site, caught fire this week.

"So many innocent victims, rescuers have been killed, churches and cultural heritage sites devastated by bombs," he said.

"I am close to those mourning their loved ones, to the wounded, and to those who, amidst the violence, continue to serve life with courage.

"I invite everyone to pray for an end to this war.

"Let us ask the Lord to open paths of dialogue, to extinguish hatred, and to make a just and lasting peace possible".