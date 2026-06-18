International Baku Ombudsmen Summit explores Age of Artificial Intelligence

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the International Baku Ombudsmen Summit entitled “Human Rights in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities, Risks and Responsibilities” held here on Thursday.

Farid Ahmadov, Minister of Justice, read out a greeting message of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the International Baku Ombudsmen Summit.

The event then featured the screening of a video related to the progress made in Azerbaijan to protect human rights.

Addressing the event, Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, noted that state programs and strategic documents adopted under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev promote the application of artificial intelligence technologies in the country within safe, ethical, transparent and human rights-based principles.

The Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Farhad Abdullayev, drew attention to the fact that the rapid development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence systems in modern times has a significant impact on the essence of public relations.

The other speakers included Musa Qasimli, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis; Hadi bin Ali Al-Yami, Executive Director of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC); Amina Bouayach, President of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI.

The discussions revolved around such topics as “Protection of Rights in the Digital Space: Data Protection, Privacy and Combating Disinformation”, “Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Labor Market and Employment”, “Digital Literacy and Protection of Human Rights”.