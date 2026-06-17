Regional trade links discussed at 51st Annual Meetings of IsDB Group

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

A panel session titled “Boosting Trade Solutions for Regional Connectivity” was held in Baku as part of the 51st Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group.

Discussions focused on the contribution of trade to sustainable and inclusive economic development in OIC member states, with special emphasis on broadening SMEs’ access to finance, addressing prevailing trade finance challenges, and enhancing regional cooperation. The importance of introducing innovative trade finance instruments, facilitating the exchange of expertise, and creating partnership mechanisms to advance regional connectivity was also emphasized during the event.

In his opening remarks, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli highlighted the importance of regional trade, economic integration, sustainable development, and Azerbaijan’s efforts to improve connectivity and international economic cooperation. Meanwhile, Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), emphasized the need to strengthen trade cooperation among OIC member states and expand the use of innovative trade finance solutions.

The panel also featured Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom, ITFC CEO Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ipoteka-Bank of Uzbekistan Umidjon Khakimov, and CEO of the Management Board of Rabitabank OJSC Aydin Huseynov, who shared their views and experiences on the development of trade finance, support for the private sector, and expansion of regional trade.

Discussions also revolved around innovative financial tools, stronger partnerships, and new opportunities to enhance economic cooperation among OIC member states. Participants noted the important role of such platforms in promoting trade, sustainable development, and inclusive economic growth.