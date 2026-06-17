Azerbaijan, Cambodia explore enhancing cooperation

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

On June 17, Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), met with a delegation from Cambodia led by Thun Vathana, Second Vice President of the Cambodian Senate and member of the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

The meeting stressed that Azerbaijan–Cambodia relations are grounded in the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, while also highlighting strong potential for the further development of these ties in various areas amid active political dialogue.

The sides emphasized that, thanks to the political will of the leaders of both countries, Azerbaijan and Cambodia consistently support each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests in international organizations, including the United Nations (UN) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

In this context, the meeting highlighted cooperation between YAP and CPP, as well as the activities of friendship groups in the parliaments of both countries.

Tahir Budagov referred to his visit to Cambodia in July 2023. During that visit, he met with Hun Sen, former Cambodian Prime Minister and current President of the Senate, and observed the parliamentary elections in the country. He also fondly recalled the participation of the Cambodian delegation in the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) held in Baku last October.

Thun Vathana invited the YAP delegation to observe the commune elections in Cambodia scheduled for next year.

Tahir Budagov expressed confidence that cooperation between the two ruling parties would further strengthen, contributing to the expansion of interstate ties.

The meeting also addressed the potential signing of an agreement between YAP and CPP, as well as other issues of mutual interest.