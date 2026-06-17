The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

US congressman briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

On June 17, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Abraham Hamadeh, a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–U.S. bilateral relations, regional and international security issues, energy security, transport and communication links, as well as the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the significance of last August’s Washington Summit in bilateral and regional relations, noting that the historic agreements reached during the summit have elevated relations between the two countries to a qualitatively new level. He noted that the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between Azerbaijan and the United States provides an important foundation for further expanding cooperation in such areas as political dialogue, economic cooperation, energy security, and regional security.

It was also noted that the first Azerbaijan–U.S. Economic Dialogue had been held, during which 10 cooperation documents covering trade, investment, energy, transport, digital development, and other fields were signed.

The sides highlighted the importance of implementing the TRIPP project, which will strengthen regional transport and communication links and create unobstructed connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

While discussing the prospects for Azerbaijan–U.S. relations, the parties emphasized the importance of removing existing restrictions on bilateral cooperation. In this context, it was noted that the complete repeal of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which restricts U.S. government assistance to Azerbaijan, would be in line with the spirit of the strategic partnership between the two countries and would contribute to the further expansion of cooperation in the fields of security, energy, transport, the economy, and regional stability. It was stressed that the amendment reflects an outdated approach and does not correspond to current geopolitical realities or the present level of Azerbaijan–U.S. partnership.

The foreign minister also highlighted Azerbaijan’s long-standing contribution to the energy security of Europe and beyond, and provided information on the country’s ongoing projects in both traditional and renewable energy. He noted the broad opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in this area.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of Azerbaijan’s relations with the countries of Central Asia and the country’s accession as a full member of the Central Asia Consultative Meeting, Bayramov noted that there are extensive opportunities for cooperation within the C6 format.

The Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process was also discussed during the meeting. The minister briefed the U.S. congressman on the normalization process, as well as on the restoration and reconstruction efforts being carried out in the liberated territories.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

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