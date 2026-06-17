Azerbaijan, UNESCO discuss partnership priorities in Paris

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, met with Khaled El-Enany, Director-General of UNESCO, in Paris.

Minister Adil Karimli congratulated Khaled El-Enany on his election as UNESCO Director-General and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The meeting focused on the long-standing and productive cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO, including the protection of cultural heritage, promotion of intangible cultural heritage, intercultural dialogue, and international humanitarian cooperation.

Adil Karimli emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its partnership with UNESCO and highlighted the country’s contributions to advancing the organization’s goals and principles. He also provided information on Azerbaijan’s initiatives aimed at preserving cultural diversity, safeguarding cultural heritage for future generations, and fostering global dialogue.

The parties exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, implementing joint projects within the UNESCO framework, and further expanding cultural ties.