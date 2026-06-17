Azerbaijan and Tajikistan explore prospects for economic cooperation

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, met with Abdurahmon Abdurahmonzoda, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

The meeting focused on the current state of and prospects for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

The parties exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, promoting joint economic initiatives, and strengthening their mutually beneficial partnership.

They noted that cooperation in industry, energy, transport and logistics, and other priority areas is of great importance to the development of economic relations between the two countries.

The meeting also focused on opportunities for deepening ties between the business communities of the two countries and implementing joint projects.