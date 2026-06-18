President Ilham Aliyev: Diversification of the economy is already a reality

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

"The diversification of the economy is already a reality, but we definitely have to continue,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

"We managed to reduce our foreign debt, which was a target I set some years ago, and we achieved it – and perhaps even surpassed what we planned,” the head of state noted.