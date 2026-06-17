Moldova to join two international maritime conventions

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

The Republic of Moldova will join two international conventions in the maritime field, designed to contribute to environmental protection and to strengthening navigation safety, according to Moldpres. The parliamentary committee for foreign policy will propose to the plenary of Parliament the approval of the draft laws on accession to the two instruments, adopted under the aegis of the International Maritime Organization in order to establish a unified legal framework in the field.

Thus, the 2007 Nairobi Convention lays down clear rules on the identification, marking, and removal of shipwrecks that may endanger navigation safety or the marine environment, being the main international legal instrument in this field. The document stipulates that shipowners are obliged to bear the costs of wreck removal operations and to hold insurance covering any necessary interventions, thereby eliminating legal ambiguities and ensuring the resources needed for maritime emergencies.

Additionally, the 2009 Hong Kong Convention regulates the dismantling and recycling of seagoing ships, imposing strict standards for the protection of workers and the environment in the process of managing hazardous materials contained in ship structures. It is the only international legal instrument in this domain, developed in response to unsafe and polluting practices worldwide.

Accession to the two conventions will align the Republic of Moldova with the international standards promoted by the International Maritime Organization and will strengthen regional cooperation in the field of navigation safety and marine environmental protection. At the same time, the two conventions will help increase environmental safety in the Port of Giurgiulești, reduce the risk of pollution during ship operation and recycling, and foster the development of cooperation with the Black Sea coastal states and with partners from the European Union in the context of the circular economy and sustainable transport.

The conventions will enter into force after their ratification by Parliament.