First cargo flight arrives from Dubai in Almaty

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

The first cargo flight arrived from Dubai in Almaty on Tuesday, marking the launch of a new weekly air cargo connection between Central Asia and the Gulf region, Qazinform News Agency reported.

The flight en route Almaty – Dubai – Almaty was operated by Emirates SkyCargo on a Boeing 777F aircraft.

The flight, with a capacity of over 100 tons of cargo per week, will be performed every Tuesday.

The inaugural flight was greeted at Almaty International Airport.

Airport staff held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the new route.

The direct air service will enable efficient transport of electronics, perishable goods, industrial equipment, and other consumer products via Emirates’ global logistics hub in Dubai.

It will also strengthen Kazakhstan’s logistics capabilities, expand Central Asia’s connectivity with international markets and support the country’s broader transport and trade ambitions.

Kazakhstan is also developing its own cargo airline. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy was assigned to establish a new cargo air company. On October 28, 2025, KTZ Air Cargo was officially registered to boost freight aviation and attract new cargo flows.